Corporation sends videos to Madras Univ for fact-checking

VELLORE: The proposal to conduct 3D shows at the historic Vellore Fort may take some more time as the local body has sent two videos to Madras University for fact-checking to ensure the correctness of the historical data.

It may be recalled that the then Corporation Commissioner P Ashok Kumar took steps to create 3D shows which were to be beamed on the walls of the historic fort by the side of Periyar Park.

A special projector room was built and all required equipment, including a massive projector capable of beaming the video across the moat and on to the fort’s walls, were procured at a total cost of Rs 9.36 crore in February this year.

A trial demonstration was also conducted then with the 3D video showing scenes of the fort being built, and bombardment of the walls using cannon power. Locals, who witnessed the show from Periyar Park, were left spellbound.

Presently, concrete benches – each with a capacity to accommodate three or four persons – have been set up on the Periyar Park side.

Official sources informed us that regular shows would start after the videos were approved by the university. The move is also expected to garner some much-needed income for the Vellore Corporation.