Corporation resolves for Tiruchy's upcoming 'Kalaignar' bus terminus

TIRUCHY: City Corporation on Friday decided to name the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) in the city after late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. It was also resolved to name the truck terminal after CN Annadurai.

The Corporation meeting, held on Friday, was chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan. As many as 93 resolutions were tabled and passed unanimously at the council meeting. As soon as the meeting commenced Mayor Anbalagan said that it was earlier decided to name the upcoming IBT as “Muthamizharingar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus” and the adjacent truck terminal as “Perarignar Anna Truck Terminal,” we move the appropriate resolution to make it officially cleared.

More than 93 per cent of work for the IBT has already been over and the works on the truck terminal and other infrastructure works are being carried out at a fast track mode, the Mayor said. The IBT is expected to be opened for public use soon, he added.

AIADMK council member Ambikapathi who lauded the initiative of the Corporation’s IBT, appealed to the council to name a terminal after the party founder MGR and appealed to pass a resolution to the effect. But the Mayor said that the resolution had been passed as per the previous decision (to use former CM Karunanidhi’s name).

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that desilting works at a cost of Rs 4 crore have been executed, for 451 km length. The infrastructure push saved the city from water logging during the heavy rains in the past couple of days, he said. He appreciated the sincerity of the officials and cleanliness staff who dedicatedly worked round the clock to save the city.