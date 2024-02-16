Corporation razes down over 300 textile shops in Erode

COIMBATORE: In a major eviction drive, more than 300 textile shops encroaching the arterial road from Panneerselvam Park to Clock Tower in Erode were razed down by corporation authorities on Thursday.

The crackdown triggered a protest by traders, who also broke into an argument with authorities. As the long stretch of the road from Panneerselvam Park to Clock Tower got narrowed down by encroachments, vehicle snarls became frequent.

Traders protest in Erode

Whenever buses go by this way to the bus stand, the pedestrians would be left with no space to walk along the stretch. Officials anticipated more vehicle traffic once the newly built textile market complex on the stretch is opened. Following several complaints against encroachments, the civic body authorities swung into action and issued notices to shops. As shops failed to remove encroachments despite warnings, a joint team from the Corporation and highways in the presence of police personnel blocked the entire stretch of the road.



More than 150 staff from the Corporation and around 30 staff from the Highways Department were deployed to remove over 300 temporary structures for around one kilometre. The traders immediately broke into an argument with authorities and protested by lying on the road, but relented after talks by authorities.

More than 100 cops were posted in the locality to prevent any untoward incident. Officials said a similar drive against encroachments will continue in other parts of the district also.