Corporate firm involved in Rs 35-crore plot to poach TVK MLA: Chennai police; Senthilbalaji’s brother seeks anticipatory bail

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader V Senthilbalaji’s brother V Ashok Kumar, who, the police said was involved in the plan, approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail on Friday (July 3).

Revealing details about the information that the police gathered during their investigation, Thanthi TV said in a report that the accused arrested in the case were staying in star hotels in Guindy and East Coast Road to hatch the plan in secret.