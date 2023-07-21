Corpn students visit Kalaignar library

MADURAI: The temple city Corporation has planned for exposure visits for its school students to the newly established Kalaignar Centenary Library located along New Natham Road in Madurai.

Initiating the drive, on Thursday, students in large numbers paid a visit and had exposure to ideas and innovations from across the well-arranged books on the library shelves. Students of Corporation Ponmudiyar Girls Higher Secondary School, Madurai led by Mayor of Corporation Indrani Ponvasanth, Commissioner of Corporation KJ Praveen Kumar and guided by the school mentors had access to the library resources in the six-storeyed public library dedicated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 15. After entering the library, the students initially went to the art gallery, which boasts of Madurai city’s rich cultural heritage.

The art gallery has exhibits that explore historical heritage sites, tracing back to its early days and the students had a good time learning about ancient treasures. More importantly, the gallery features a sculptured replica of a tamer taming a bull, cherishing the charms of the traditional rural sport of jallikattu and it hogged the attention of the visitors.

Moreover, the Corporation authorities have arranged exposure visits of Class 11 and 12 students from all 15 Corporation Higher Secondary Schools to this centenary library on a daily basis until August 9. Nearly 200 students under the guidance of the headmaster and eight teachers are scheduled to visit the library every day, sources said.