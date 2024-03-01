‘Corpn budget not for people, but for DMK’

CHENNAI: Accusing the corporation of not working for people’s welfare the AIADMK Councillors walked out from the council meeting held in Tambaram on Thursday. They also claimed that the budget presented in the council meeting was designed for the benefit of the ruling party.

The AIADMK Councillors participated in the corporation meeting wearing a black dress. When the Budget for 2024-2025 was presented during the council meeting the opposition party councillors started protesting that there is no useful scheme for the people in this year’s budget. The councillors said that the budget fails to address or rectify the problems of the people.

Motorists are facing hurdles every day and a few have lost their lives due to the pathetic conditions of the roads in Tambaram. In addition, the incidents of stray dogs and cattle menace are increasing in the Tambaram corporation. Despite the announcement of the construction of homes for cows, the officials have not taken any steps to implement it.

The opposition party councillors mentioned that two people have died due to dog bites so far and people are losing their lives due to bad maintenance of speed breakers. The government is constructing speed breakers but not placing the reflectors. The corporation should check whether the speed breakers are placed as per Indian road laws and that should be mentioned in the road laying work order, said P Vishwanathan, an activist from Chitlapakkam.

After a heated argument in the council meeting, all the AIADMK councillors walked out from the meeting and they said that the budget which was presented was not for the people and was specifically made for the ruling party. They said that many times we requested the Mayor and Commissioner to look into the issues with roads and stray dogs but they did not take any steps. The Tambaram corporation Commissioner R Alagu Meena said that all necessary steps are taken and everything will be sorted out soon.