Corona pandemic ruined marriages, says Madras High Court

During the hearing of a civil revision petition, Justice N Anand Venkatesh noted that more than 95% of the matrimonial disputes before the court involved couples who married during the pandemic period and had lived together for only six to nine months.

The court noted that almost all matrimonial disputes that came before it in the last three months involved marriages solemnised between 2019 and 2022. In more than 95% of the cases, the couples had lived together for only six to nine months, while some shared the same roof for just three months.