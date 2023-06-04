Coromandel Express took loop instead of main line, hit goods train

CHENNAI: Entering the stretch after Khantarpara Station at 6.52 pm, the Coromandel Express was given the green signal to take the Up Main Line. It being a straight line, the loco pilot is believed to have gone at the highest possible speed of more than 120 km per hour. But due to reasons that are still under detailed investigation, it strayed onto the next track (called the Up Loop Line) where a goods train was lying stationary. Before the pilot could react, the express train rammed into the freight train, leading to one of the worst rail accidents in recent memory.

This is what the preliminary joint spot inspection by Kharagpur Railway Division officials has found, the report of which the DT Next has accessed.

The report prepared by Chief Loco Inspector JN Subudhi, Senior Section Engineers KK Banerjee, CK Panjeara, AK Mahanth and a traffic inspector of Kharagpur also highlighted a glaring lack of synchronization between the signal panel in Bahanaga Bazar Station Master’s room and track joints.

The officials observed that though the panel showed the Up Main Line and Points were in normal condition, Point no 17A was strangely found to be set for the Up loop line (in reverse condition) of Bahanagar Bazar station at km no 255/13-15. The spot inspection also concluded that the “signal given and taken off” for Coromandel Express was for Up Main Line, but the express train entered the loop line and collided with the stationary goods train on the Up loop line.

Going by the report, 21 coaches of Coromandel Express which were found derailed, passed Khantarpara station at 6.52 pm and the accident took place at 6.55 pm, exactly the time train no 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express passed Bahanaga Bazaar station.

A highly placed SR officer told DT Next that the crew on board Coromandel Express would have maintained the maximum possible speed, as the train was given the green signal to proceed on the straight line, which has a sanctioned sectional speed of 130kmph.