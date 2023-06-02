Coromandel Express derailment: Helpline numbers of TN spl team out

CHENNAI: Extending a helping hand to the Odisha government in the Coromandel express derailment tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government set up a special team to provide assistance regarding the passengers.

In an official release, two contact numbers have been provided to reach out to the special team from the State. The following numbers --- 044-28593990 and 9445869843 --- should be dialled to contact the TN special team to get information regarding the injured passengers.

As part of TN's initiative, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed State Transport Minister S S Sivasankar, along with a delegation of bureaucrats, including state Revenue secretary and transport secretary to leave for Odisha Saturday morning.

The minister is returning to Chennai from Ariyalur according to the CM's direction.