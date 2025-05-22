Cornered on NITI meet, CM unleashing turncoat on us, says RB Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar on Thursday lashed out at State Minister S Regupathy for his remarks against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, labelling the DMK leader as “an epitome of hypocrisy” and asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon dethrone the ruling regime along with the minister.

Unable to respond to the pointed questions raised by the LOP regarding Stalin visit to Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, the CM has instead deployed a turncoat to answer on his behalf, Udhayakumar said in a strongly worded statement.

He criticised Regupathy for targeting the leaders of the political movement that had given him his identity, referring to his past association with AIADMK. “He has joined the ‘evil force’ to advance his own political career. Now, to appease his master, he is speaking against the AIADMK leaders,” Udhayakumar said. He accused Regupathy of amassing huge wealth.

Reiterating Palaniswami’s criticism of the CM’s Delhi visit, Udhayakumar said Stalin’s trip was intended more to safeguard his son and Deputy CM, Udhayanidhi Stalin and his close associates.