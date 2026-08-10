Coracle rides suspended at Hogenakkal following a surge in inflow

The inflow at Hogenakkal, which stood at around 5,000 cusecs on Sunday, increased to 6,500 cusecs by 7 a.m. on Monday and further surged to 8,000 cusecs by 11 a.m. With the water flow expected to rise further, authorities have stepped up safety measures in the area.

Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel have intensified patrols along vulnerable stretches of the Cauvery to prevent tourists and residents from venturing into unsafe areas. The administration has also temporarily prohibited coracle rides as a precautionary measure.