Coracle rides suspended at Hogenakkal following a surge in inflow

COIMBATORE: Coracle rides at Hogenakkal have been temporarily suspended by the Dharmapuri district administration on Monday following a sharp rise in the inflow of water into the Cauvery.
The inflow at Hogenakkal, which stood at around 5,000 cusecs on Sunday, increased to 6,500 cusecs by 7 a.m. on Monday and further surged to 8,000 cusecs by 11 a.m. With the water flow expected to rise further, authorities have stepped up safety measures in the area.
Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel have intensified patrols along vulnerable stretches of the Cauvery to prevent tourists and residents from venturing into unsafe areas. The administration has also temporarily prohibited coracle rides as a precautionary measure.
Officials of the Central Water Commission are closely monitoring the flow at Biligundlu, the point where the Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu from Karnataka. Water released from Karnataka’s Kabini Dam entered Tamil Nadu on August 4. After showing a decline for a few days, the inflow has increased again amid continuing rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas.
Meanwhile, the water level in the Mettur dam stood at 78.69 feet on Monday. The reservoir recorded an inflow of 5,311 cusecs, while 1,500 cusecs were being discharged.