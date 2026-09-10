Coracle rides at Hogenakkal resume as inflow drops

COIMBATORE: Coracle rides resumed at Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday (September 8) after a 24-day suspension, following a decline in the Cauvery’s inflow to around 5,000 cusecs.
The district administration had suspended coracle rides on August 16 after the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery into Tamil Nadu, surged following heavy rains in the river’s catchment areas in Karnataka.
The inflow stood at around 5,000 cusecs at 6 am on Wednesday and declined further subsequently. Taking note of the receding water flow, Dharmapuri Collector V Saravanan ordered the lifting of the ban on coracle rides.
The resumption brought relief to tourists who thronged Hogenakkal.
Visitors enjoyed coracle rides with family and friends and took baths at the waterfalls and designated stretches of the river.
Meanwhile, the water level at the Mettur dam has also begun to decline following the drop in inflow.
As of 8 am on Wednesday, the reservoir level stood at 91.28 feet, against its full reservoir level of 120 feet.
The inflow was recorded at 3,718 cusecs, while 12,400 cusecs were being released from the dam for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta.