Coracle rides at Hogenakkal resume as inflow drops

The district administration had suspended coracle rides on August 16 after the inflow at Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery into Tamil Nadu, surged following heavy rains in the river’s catchment areas in Karnataka.

The inflow stood at around 5,000 cusecs at 6 am on Wednesday and declined further subsequently. Taking note of the receding water flow, Dharmapuri Collector V Saravanan ordered the lifting of the ban on coracle rides.

The resumption brought relief to tourists who thronged Hogenakkal.