Copyright concerns stalls English report on Union-State relations

Responding to the concerns, Public Secretary to the Government Reeta Harish Thakkar said the English version could not be uploaded owing to copyright restrictions. "We have uploaded the Tamil version of the document. Some publishing units have raised copyright issues, so we did not upload the soft copy of the English version," she said.



An "Important Notice" printed on the second page of the Tamil edition states that the report may be reproduced or published in Tamil, either in full or in part, provided the source is acknowledged, and no alterations are made. The permission applies only to the Tamil edition, and any unauthorised use could invite legal action.



The Part I report comprises ten chapters covering subjects such as the Governor, delimitation, elections, education, health and Goods and Services Tax. Meanwhile, the government has initiated steps to translate the report into other Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi and Assamese.