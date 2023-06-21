Cops to provide transport for women at night

CHENNAI: In a welcome move to enhance security and ensure the safety of women travelling alone during night hours, the Tamil Nadu police have introduced a new initiative of providing transport for them.

This facility will be available only for women travelling alone at night from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to senior officers, women in need of the facility may call the emergency numbers 1091, 112, 044-23452365, 044-28447701. Once they inform the personnel about the location where they are and the situation they are facing, the officials would alert the nearest patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle and personnel would immediately reach the location, pick up the woman who sought assistance and drop her at her destination, said an officer.

Women can make use of the facility on all days and the service is offered free of charge, said a note from the State police headquarters on Tuesday.