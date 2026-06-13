Cops take Trichy Surya Siva on 1-day custody

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Chennai Central Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint alleging that offensive comments were made during a YouTube interview. The investigation also led to the arrest of YouTuber Mukthar, who has been remanded in custody.

Seeking further interrogation, cybercrime police moved the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet for the custody of Trichy Surya Siva. After hearing the petition, the court allowed one day of police custody.

Following the order, officials took him to the Cyber Crime Unit for questioning. He is scheduled to be produced before the court after the completion of the interrogation.