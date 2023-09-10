Cops take Patna flight to arrest burglar on his arrival at rly stn

CHENNAI: In a thrilling chase of a burglar from Bihar, who made away with gold ornaments from a house in Pallikaranai here, the city tracked down the accused and flew to Patna and arrested him as he deboarded a train from Chennai.

The 25-year-old allegedly looted gold ornaments from a house after attacking a couple at knife-point in Pallikaranai. The local police who identified him as a person hailing from Bihar found out he was bound to Patna on a train.

The police formed a special team to nab the accused who were flown to Patna by flight and managed to catch hold of the robber when he got off the train at the Patna railway station, a scene which looked as if taken from the script of a Hollywood thriller

The accused broke into the house of Arul (30), a software engineer who has gone abroad. The thief broke into the house and threatened Arul’s wife Arupriya at knife point and snatched the gold ornaments she was wearing.

As her parents Selvaraj, a retired CRPF Sub Inspector, and his Maheshwari were alerted by the commotion, the masked burglar fled the house.

The Pallikaranai police who visited the spot admitted the injured to a private hospital in the locality. The police found out that the intruder had broken the CCTV cameras in the house before entering the house.

However, the police managed to recover the footage and with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone signals the police identified the individual was from Bihar and he came to know that he was travelling on a train to Patna with the stolen jewels.

Soon the Pallikaranai police formed a special team and the police went to Patna on a flight from Chennai and reached the Patna railway station.

Once the express train reached the Patna railway station, the police managed arrest accused deboarding. During the inquiry, the police identified the intruder as Mani Dev Chowdry of Bihar and the accused was brought to Chennai.