Cops stop DYFI bid to lay siege to Tiruchy post office over SIR

TIRUCHY: Police arrested Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members on Friday after they attempted to lay siege to the head post office in Tiruchy, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The protesters, who assembled in front of the head post office, raised slogans against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that more than 13 crore voters had been deliberately removed from electoral rolls across the country. They accused Gyanesh Kumar of acting in the BJP's interest and demanded his immediate removal.
After the protest, the DYFI members attempted to advance towards the post office to lay siege to it. Police personnel on duty stopped them, triggering a scuffle between the protesters and the police.
The police subsequently arrested all the protesting members by force.