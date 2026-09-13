Vinayagar Chaturthi: One lakh police personnel to be deployed, cops permit 37,000 Vinayagar idols across Tamil Nadu

In Chennai, permission has been granted for the installation of 1,562 idols, compared with 1,519 last year, according to the Chennai city police.

The idols will be installed and worshipped on Monday, while police have permitted processions and immersion on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20. The processions must follow routes approved by the police, and idols must be immersed only at authorised locations.

DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has directed district superintendents of police and commissioners of police to make necessary arrangements to ensure that the Vinayagar idol processions are conducted peacefully.