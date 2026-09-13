Vinayagar Chaturthi: One lakh police personnel to be deployed, cops permit 37,000 Vinayagar idols across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Police have granted permission for the installation and worship of 37,000 Vinayagar idols across the State for Vinayagar Chaturthi, with around 1 lakh police personnel set to be deployed for security, sources at the DGP office said.
In Chennai, permission has been granted for the installation of 1,562 idols, compared with 1,519 last year, according to the Chennai city police.
The idols will be installed and worshipped on Monday, while police have permitted processions and immersion on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20. The processions must follow routes approved by the police, and idols must be immersed only at authorised locations.
DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has directed district superintendents of police and commissioners of police to make necessary arrangements to ensure that the Vinayagar idol processions are conducted peacefully.
In Chennai, 16,500 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards will be deployed for security duties, according to the Chennai Police Commissionerate. Police Commissioner Amalraj has directed senior officials to make all necessary arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the celebrations and processions.
Police have imposed several restrictions on the installation and worship of idols, in accordance with guidelines issued by the Madras High Court. Idols taller than 10 feet will not be permitted.
Organisers have been directed to ensure that the celebrations do not disturb public peace and to follow instructions issued by the police. Strict action will be taken against those installing idols without permission, police said.
Organisers will be responsible for each idol installed for worship. Police patrol teams will conduct regular rounds at the venues, while CCTV cameras must be installed at the locations.
Police have also directed organisers to appoint two volunteers from service organisations as security personnel for each idol.
In Chennai, arrangements have been made for immersion at Palkaalai Nagar in Neelankarai, Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam, behind the Popular Weighbridge in Tiruvottiyur, and the Kasimedu fishing harbour.
However, the National Green Tribunal has prohibited the immersion of idols in the sea at Neelankarai and Pattinapakkam Srinivasapuram, raising questions over whether alternative locations would be arranged.
Police sources said discussions were under way on the issue.
Vinayagar Chaturthi will be celebrated across the country on Monday. In Tamil Nadu, Hindu organisations, including Hindu Munnani, and members of the public traditionally install Vinayagar idols at public places for worship after obtaining police permission.