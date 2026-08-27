Cops open fire to nab murder case suspect in Cuddalore

Acting on specific intelligence, a special police team tracked Gopi to a secluded hideout inside a cashew and casuarina grove near Muthandikuppam and Pulavankuppam.

As they moved in to surround the area and demanded his surrender, Gopi attempted to break through the cordon.

Armed with a sickle, he alleged turned violent and launched an attack on the police in a desperate attempt to escape, officials claimed, adding that facing a threat to their lives, the police opened fire, striking Gopi in the leg and neutralising the assault, they added.