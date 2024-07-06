Cops open fire to arrest history-sheeter accused of murder in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A history-sheeter from Tiruchy, an accused in a murder case, was arrested on Friday after a brief chase. The accused Kalaipuli Raja (28) was admitted to a hospital for treatment after he got injured as cops resorted to firing when he allegedly attempted to flee.

Lalgudi police had booked him under charges of murdering another history-sheeter R Naveen Kumar (29). On Friday, a police team led by DSP (Lalgudi) Ragupathi Raja were searching for the accused.

The police team had information that the accused were moving around in Siruganur area and rushed to the spot. The accused Kalaipuli Raja (28) reportedly attacked the police and attempted to flee. Cops gave him a chase and managed to nab him after opening fire. The accused Kalaipuli Raja sustained severe injuries in the leg and was admitted to Lalgudi GH where he is undergoing treatment.