Cops monitor online purchase of explosive chemicals in Kovai

Further, those selling explosive substances after obtaining a license will also be brought under the surveillance radar.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Oct 2023 11:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-30 23:16:06.0  )
Representative Image

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have begun monitoring online purchase of explosive chemicals in the wake of a bomb blast in neighbouring Kerala.

G Sandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said to the media that those purchasing explosive chemicals through e-commerce sites are being monitored and action will be initiated against them after an inquiry.

“A man who triggered a blast in Kerala had reportedly bought explosive chemicals online. Similarly, Jameesha Mubin, who was involved in a car blast in Coimbatore, last year had also bought them through e-commerce sites. The police have already requested online firms not to sell explosive substances,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police continued to carry out checks on vehicles entering Coimbatore and the Nilgiris on the interstate border.

Tamil NaduCoimbatore city policeExplosive chemicalsRaw explosive chemicals
DTNEXT Bureau

