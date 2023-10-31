Cops monitor online purchase of explosive chemicals in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have begun monitoring online purchase of explosive chemicals in the wake of a bomb blast in neighbouring Kerala.

G Sandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said to the media that those purchasing explosive chemicals through e-commerce sites are being monitored and action will be initiated against them after an inquiry.

“A man who triggered a blast in Kerala had reportedly bought explosive chemicals online. Similarly, Jameesha Mubin, who was involved in a car blast in Coimbatore, last year had also bought them through e-commerce sites. The police have already requested online firms not to sell explosive substances,” he said.

Further, those selling explosive substances after obtaining a license will also be brought under the surveillance radar.

Meanwhile, the police continued to carry out checks on vehicles entering Coimbatore and the Nilgiris on the interstate border.