Cops get bribe to save accused from swindling case; arrested

TIRUCHY: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Thanjavur on Saturday registered a case against an inspector and sub inspector for demanding a bribe of Rs 6 crore and collected Rs 10 lakh as an advance for not entertaining money laundering case against the noted helicopter brothers.

According to DVAC, Ganesh and his brother Swaminathan, businessmen who are also called as helicopter brothers, had collected funds from the public promising them of doubling their investments. They allegedly cheated on them.

Among the investors, Ragu Prasad, a resident from Kumbakonam who deposited Rs 2.50 crore and another investor Srinivasan who deposited a fund of Rs 38 lakh, approached the Thanjavur SP and lodged a complaint against the siblings.

The special branch police Inspector Somasundaram and the Sub-Inspector Kannan allegedly met Ganesh and demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 crore for not registering cases against the accused. Subsequently Ganesh is said to have handed over a sum of Rs 10 lakh to the police officers through his General Manager Srikanth in two instalments on April 19, 2021 and April 20,2021.

When Ganesh, Swaminathan and Srikanth were arrested by the police, it came to light that both the police officers received bribes. After collecting evidence, DVAC registered a case against the Inspector Somasundaram and Sub-Inspector Kannan who are on duty in Pandanallur and Tiruvarur respectively.