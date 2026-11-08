Cops crack Tenkasi woman’s murder; husband, in-laws held

The victim, identified as Kuttimari (35) of Kadayanallur, was allegedly strangled by her brotherin-law after allegedly objecting to her affair out of wedlock. The three allegedly took her body on a motorcycle and set it on fire to conceal the crime.

The body was discovered on Thursday by a worker who had gone to irrigate a banana plantation owned by Sundar, along the road connecting Kadayanallur and Sundarapandiapuram. The worker alerted the plantation owner, who informed the Surandai police.

Initially unable to identify the victim, police formed three special teams under the leadership of Alangulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Gladson Jose. The teams examined missing-person complaints and CCTV footage from Surandai, Sundarapandiapuram and neighbouring areas.