Cops and animal rights org rescue 57 cattle from truck in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: In a joint operation, the Acharapakkam Police and the Almighty Animal Care Trust rescued 57 cattle from a modified container truck in Chengalpattu district.

The cattle were found in a torturous state with evidence of extreme dehydration, exhaustion, and green chilies being rubbed across their eyes.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Due to a lack of local shelters, the cattle were taken to the Almighty Animal Care Trust shelter in Tiruvallur district for immediate care and treatment.

The rescue highlights the persistent issue of interstate cattle trafficking and the need for continued vigilance and action to curb animal cruelty.