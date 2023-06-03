Cops act swiftly, trace missing kids within hours

CHENGALPATTU: A team of cops swung into action and reunited two missing kids and their homeless parents within a matter of three hours in Chengalpattu.

Kumar and his wife Amudha who were rag pickers living under the Rattinakinaru flyover lost their two children Chithra (4) and Santosh (2) on Thursday night. The couple allegedly had several rounds of liquor and dozed off when the incident happened.

They were shocked that both their kids were missing when they found it out in the wee hours of Friday when they woke up. The Chengalpattu Town police who were on their night rounds found the couple sobbing on the street and on hearing their plight, swung into action immediately.

“We traced the children back to Kumar’s friend Imran’s house in Thirukazhukundram in a span of three hours,” the Police said. Imran reportedly saw the children crying while their parents had dozed off under the influence of alcohol. As he feared for the safety of the kids he took them home with him. The couple were reunited with their children after a stern warning.