Cop transferred after abusing guest worker; politicos slam Erode incident

Especially, when there is a perception that migrant workers are not treated in a good manner in Tamil Nadu due to some incidents like the recent brutal attack on a young man from Odisha, the AIADMK spokesperson said such incidents must be prevented.

Demanding action, he said this could not be, however, expected from the head of the police force, as he is a "puppet", the AIADMK office-bearer alleged. Tamil Nadu BJP, in its reaction, hit out at the DMK regime and alleged it has brought humiliation to the state.

The BJP alleged that since the DMK leaders had used derogatory terms to target migrant workers from northern parts of the country, some from the police department itself have now used expletives against guest workers. In a social media post, the BJP wondered if there are rules prohibiting the operation of shops beyond 10 pm or if the DMK regime had enacted a special for migrant workers.