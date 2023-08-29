Cop suspended for adopting unfair means during SI exam in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A cop has been placed under suspension on Monday for using unfair means during the sub-inspector recruitment exam. Police said Naveen, 26 from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri, and a trainee cop in Coimbatore had attempted to get answers through a voice transmitter device, while writing the sub-inspector exam at Hosur on August 26.

The exam was held across Tamil Nadu to select suitable candidates for the post of sub-inspector. As Naveen’s activities appeared suspicious, the invigilators frisked him and found him using a headset with a voice transmitter device to get answers read out by his sister Chitrakala, who is pursuing BA History through distance mode.

Police arrested both Naveen and his sister and produced in Hosur court to be remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Naveen has also been placed under suspension.