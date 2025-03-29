Cop murder in Usilampatti: Main suspect killed in police encounter

CHENNAI: In a breakthrough in the Usilampatti police officer murder case, Ponvannan, the main suspect, was killed in a police encounter.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Muthukumaran (40), a first-level police officer from Kallapatti and the driver of the Usilampatti police inspector, had finished his duty on March 27 and went to a Tasmac store in Muthaiyanpatti.

It is reported that at the store, Muthukumaran advised Ponvannan, a ganja peddler, who was also drinking.

This led to a heated argument between the two.

Muthukumaran left the store and went with Rajaram, a local from Kallapatti, to a nearby garden.

A group of unidentified individuals attacked Muthukumaran from behind with stones, causing fatal head injuries. He died at the spot. Rajaram, who was with him, also sustained injuries and is currently receiving intensive treatment at the Usilampatti Government Hospital.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Ponvannan was responsible for Muthukumaran's death.

A special police team was formed to locate and arrest him.

Intelligence reports revealed that Ponvannan was hiding in the forest area of Kambar where police went to arrest him.

Reports added that Ponvannan attacked the police officers who went to arrest him.

As a result, Usilampatti town inspector Anandhan is said to have encountered Ponvannan.

