Cop involved in fake passport case suspended

TIRUCHY: A head constable from Thanjavur who was supporting the fake passport racket gang was suspended on Saturday.

According to sources, the Q-Branch police arrested six persons in connection with the fake passport racket at Sethubavachatram near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur and search is on for two more culprits. As the latest development in the episode, the Thanjavur SP Ashish Rawat on Friday suspended the temporary computer operator Shesha who was behind manipulating the documents.

On Saturday, the SP suspended the Special Branch head constable Sachithanandam for being lethargic in informing the officials about the fraud despite being aware of it. Meanwhile, Q-Branch team has been investigating the issue as the gang had assisted more than 20 Sri Lankan refugees to avail passports with fake documents.

The police said that the gang had used a few imaginary addresses and created supporting documents for the same.

It is said, as many as 29 passports were distributed through the post office in Andikadu and the police have been investigating into different angles after obtaining the details.