Cop hurt as jeep chasing suspects hits median

COIMBATORE: A police inspector was injured after his jeep met with a mishap while chasing two bike borne suspects in Coimbatore in the wee hours of Saturday.

Inspector of Sulur police station, R Mathaiyan, was patrolling near Thennampalayam ‘pirivu’ area when two youths drove fast in a two-wheeler without number plate. The suspects ignored warnings issued by the police to stop and tried to speed away.

After a chase for around five kms, the jeep driven by cop Sivakumar brushed behind the two wheeler and lost control before crashing into the median. In the impact, the two suspects were thrown off their bike, but they managed to flee.

On receiving information, other cops arrived and rushed the Inspector who sustained severe injuries in his hand and shoulders to a private hospital in Neelambur, while Siva Kumar, who was behind the wheels managed to escape unhurt.

Police recovered a bag left behind by the culprits and found knives, sickle, iron rod, screw driver, gloves and torch light in it. Police suspect them to be involved in house break-ins. A search is on to nab the culprits.