    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Jan 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-19 01:00:54  )
    Cop held for sexually abusing Class 12 schoolgirl in Karur
    Police constable Elavarasan 

    TIRUCHY: Karur police on Saturday arrested a police constable under POCSO act for sexually abusing a Class 12 girl.

    Sources said, Elavarasan (38), a resident of Ranganathanpettai near Karur, constable attached to the Vengamedu police station.

    Elavarasan has been staying at a rented house at Vangapalayam near the police station for the past few months. Ever since he came to stay in the house, he had an introduction with a neighbouring girl who has been pursuing her class 12 and they had developed a friendship.

    In due course of their friendship, Elavarasan had reportedly sexually abused the girl and the girl passed on the information to her parents who had approached the District Child Welfare Officer.

    The official took the parents to the Karur All Women Police and they complained on Friday.

    Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Elavarasan under various sections including the Pocso Act.

    On Saturday, the police arrested Elavarasan and lodged him in the prison.

    It is said, Elavarasan had attacked a Sub Inspector of police a few years back and was placed under suspension for a few months.

