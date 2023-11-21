Cop held for sexual abuse of minor marriage victim in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old Special Sub Inspector (SSI) was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Sunday for the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl in Dharmapuri.

The girl, a victim of minor marriage, had lodged a complaint against her mother-in-law at Eriyur police station eight months ago. The accused, SSI Sahadevan, from the station, abused her after calling her under the pretext of inquiry. The girl was married to a 28-year-old youth from Hosur two years ago and has a two-year-old boy.

She was rescued after she complained to the child help line against her abusive husband. A case was registered against her husband and and his family for the offence of child marriage. Meanwhile, during her stay at the shelter home, the girl informed child welfare officers about the sexual abuse by the cop. Sahadevan is remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Dharmapuri sub-jail.