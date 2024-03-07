Cop gets 3-day interim bail in Sathankulam deaths case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday granted three-day interim bail to Vail, one of the accused jailed in Sathankulam custodial deaths case reported in 2020 in Thoothukudi district.

Veiyilumuthu, the jailed cop, in a petition sought bail to attend the puberty function of his daughter. The function is scheduled to be held on Thursday. The petitioner also ensured that he would abide by conditions imposed by the court and requested the court to grant him bail.

Justice M. Dhanda pani, after hearing the bail plea, granted him bail on a condition that the petitioner should leave the prison at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and return to the prison within 6 p.m., on Saturday.

P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix died in June in 2020 allegedly due to torture by the Sathankulam police, Thoothukudi district. It’s unfortunate that Jeyaraj, who’s arrested on June 19 in 2020 by the Sathankulam police on charges of violating Covid lockdown rules, dies on June 22 as a result of physical torture by the Sathankulam police. His son Bennix, who approached the Sathankulam police station following the arrest of his father, also suffered similar torture and died in the morning of June 23, 2020.