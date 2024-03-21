CoP felicitates man who honestly handed over money which he found at ATM

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, personally called on Apollindas and gave a reward and certificate for handing over Rs 18,000 honestly in the KK Nagar police station, which was found in a bank ATM centre.



Apollindas, from Ashok Nagar, is working as a security guard in an apartment in Vadapalani.

On March 18, around 10:00 PM Apollindas went into the HDFC Bank ATM Centre at PT Rajan Salai in KK Nagar to withdraw money and found some Rs. 500 notes in the ATM machine. He took the money and counted it, it was Rs. 18,000.

Later, as no one came to the ATM centre asking for money, Apollindas handed over the said amount of Rs. 18,000 at R-7 KK Nagar Police Station.

In order to trace the owner of the said money, the police team of R-7 KK Nagar Police Station is investigating the said bank.