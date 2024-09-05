Cop attempts to assault Dharmapuri restaurant owner who asked him to pay up; suspended

COIMBATORE: A special sub-inspector in Dharmapuri has been placed under suspension by Superintendent of Police SS Maheshwaran after he tried to assault a hotel owner for asking money for the food served to him.

According to police, Kaveri, an SSI at the police outpost in Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, had food in a nearby restaurant on Tuesday.

“The restaurant’s owner, Muthamizh, reminded Kaveri of his pending dues when footing the bill at the counter. The angry cop broke into a quarrel and attempted to assault him by removing his shoes,” police said.

The staff then pacified the cop and took him away. After the incident’s video was circulated on social media, the Superintendent of Police, SS Maheshwaran, placed the cop under suspension after an inquiry.