Cooperative stores in Tamil Nadu to sell Deepavali combo hampers from October 28

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali festival, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the sale of Deepavali festival hampers containing essential food materials.

Announcing this, Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation, KR Periyakaruppan said these Deepavali combo hampers will go on sale from October 28.

The combo hampers will be available in two categories, Premium and Elite.

The Premium hamper, priced at Rs 199, contains 14 items such as 200 grams each of toor dal, urad dal, and chana dal, along with various spices.

The Elite hamper, priced at Rs 299, contains the same materials, including spices, but in larger quantities.

Additionally, a special Adhirasam-Murukku Combo hamper will be available for Rs 190, containing essential ingredients like rice flour, jaggery, and sunflower oil among others.

These hampers will be available at all cooperative wholesale stores, 65 self-service units and 54 general stores, said the minister in a statement.