Cooperative society manager killed in fire accident at Thoothukudi office

MADURAI: A 50-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out inside the office of primary agriculture cooperative credit society at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

The deceased victim has been identified as B Sridharan, who is employed as manager of the credit society, sources said. Srivaikuntam Inspector of Police K Padmanabapillai inspected the spot and held inquiries.

Inspector said a petrol can and match box were found burnt inside the office. Moreover, the charred body smelt an aroma of burnt fuel. The body was taken to Government Hospital and based on a post-mortem report, the cause of death would be known. It was also said that a team was scheduled to conduct an audit in the office on this fateful day.

Based on a complaint lodged by Arivuselvi, a fellow employee, Srivaikuntam police have filed a case under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, sources said.