Cooperative banks allowed to maintain salary accounts of government staff, teachers

With this decision, the Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank (TNSC Bank) has been included in the list of authorised banks. Punjab National Bank and Bank of India have also been added to the panel. Existing banks handling salary accounts include State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

The announcement was made earlier by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the Assembly. Following this, the Director of Treasuries and Accounts entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the empanelled banks. Similar MoUs have now been signed with cooperative banks as well.