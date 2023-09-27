Cooperate with state government: Ramadoss urge RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Saying that the clash between Governor RN Ravi and the state government in appointing vice-chancellor for Madras University will affect higher education, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the former to cooperate with the state government.



In a statement, the senior leader said that the Governor has asked the state government to roll back a search committee formed to appoint a vice-chancellor for Madras University. "This action of the Governor is shocking. As the Governor has no authority in forming a search committee, his intervention will create confusions, " he said.

He added that formation of the search committee was delayed due to delay in recommending the representative of Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, the Governor formed a four-member committee against the usual practice. He included a UGC (University Grants Commission) as a member.

"One week after the Governor's announcement, the state government formed a search committee by removing the UGC member from the committee. Governor has urged the government to withdraw the order. This is unfair, " he opined.

He pointed out that as per norms, only three members should be appointed for the search committee. The actions of the government are adhering to the rules.

"Being the Chancellor of 21 Universities of 22 Universities in the state, the Governor has powers only to appoint one of the names recommended by the search committees as vice-chancellors. He cannot form search committees. Governor may reject the names that would be recommended by the committee. This will create confusion, " he warned.

He noted that the clash between the Governor and the government will result in degradation of higher education in the state. "Madras University in severe fund crunch. Governor and the government should take measures to resolve such issues. Governor should cooperate with the government to appoint vice-chancellors as per the law, " he said.