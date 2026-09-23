Cooperate or face action, Judge warns accused

SIVAGANGA: The Judge of the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nagarajan, on Tuesday (September 22) warned the six police personnel accused in the Akash Delison custodial death case of stringent action if they failed to cooperate with the trial.
Citing the trial in the Sathankulam custodial death case, the Judge warned the accused police personnel, including an Inspector, that their properties could be confiscated and included in the case if they attempted to abscond without appearing for the trial proceedings.
The Judge further directed them to execute bail bonds within 20 days, failing which each of them would have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. The court asked them to appear again on October 9.
According to the prosecution, the six police personnel — the main accused, Inspector Dhilipan, Sub-Inspector Guhan, and constables P Mahendran, L Deivendran, L Kaleesaran and B Palaniyappan — were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly subjecting Scheduled Caste youth Akash Delison to severe torture with the intention of killing him. He died in March 2026.
The CB-CID filed a chargesheet before the court on June 18. The chargesheet stated that the six accused policemen, who belonged to a dominant caste, were aware that Akash belonged to the Hindu Devendrakula Velalar (SC) community and assaulted him with the intention of killing him.
More than 50 police personnel were present when the Special Court heard the case involving the six accused policemen
"The investigation conducted so far reveals that the accused, fully aware that the deceased Akash Delison belonged to the Hindu Devendrakula Velalar community, took him in a police vehicle on March 6, 2026, around 5.30 pm to a secluded, low-lying area full of eucalyptus trees, off the road to Maanambathi village. With the intention of causing his death, all the accused beat Akash below his right knee and above his ankle with an iron rod, inflicting severe fractures. This assault led to fat embolism, which directly caused his death,” the chargesheet states.
Meanwhile, more than 50 police personnel were present when the Special Court heard the case involving the six accused policemen on Tuesday.