Coonoor reels under rain fury as tree fall incidents, landslips recur

COIMBATORE: Rains continued unabated in the Nilgiris district on Monday triggering tree fall and landslip incidents at several parts of Coonoor.

As many as 11 trees got uprooted and fell on the road leading to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington, Mount Pleasant Road, and other spots. Joint teams of fire service and Highways Department personnel later removed the trees to restore vehicle movement.

A portion of a retaining wall of a newly-built house in the Bedford area collapsed, but none were injured as the incident happened at night.

Rains also triggered landslips in areas such as Marapalam, Katteri Park, and Karumbalam resulting in traffic pile-up.

A tree fall incident was reported on the platform of the road leading to the district collectorate.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a tree falling on a car crushing a person to death on November 2, workers were deployed to axe down weak trees posing risks near the Madras Regimental Camp (MRC) area.

In light of these rain-related mishaps, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Coonoor Taluk today.

Meanwhile, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train services between Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam have been suspended till November 5, in view of the ongoing track restoration works.

Train services were cancelled on Sunday after boulders, trees and mud slips blocked the hilly railway track.