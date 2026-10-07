Coonoor rains: Retired IAF officer killed as boulder rolls off hill, falls on his car

COIMBATORE: A retired Indian Air Force officer died, and two others, including the official's wife, suffered serious injuries after a huge boulder rolled down the hills and crashed onto their car on the Mettupalayam-Ooty ghat road near Burliar on Wednesday.
The police identified the deceased as Krishnamoorthy (64) from Jegathala near Ooty. Krishnamoorthy, his wife Devaki, son Karthik and two other relatives were heading to Coimbatore from Ooty when the incident happened around 9.20 am. Karthik was behind the wheel.
As they crossed Burliar, a massive boulder rolled down the hills and crashed onto the moving car. The passerby rescued and rushed the injured family members to Mettupalayam Government Hospital.
However, Krishnamoorthy succumbed to injuries on the way, while Devaki and another injured relative were administered first aid and subsequently shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment.
The Mettupalayam police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on. This incident comes after a car was swept away by floodwaters when a section of the road near Kallar was damaged by soil erosion following heavy rains on Monday. Fortunately, the occupants of the car escaped unhurt.
Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted for a while on the Mettupalayam-Ooty Road after a huge tree got uprooted on the road near Kallar following heavy rains at night. A large team of rescue personnel cleared the fallen tree and restored traffic. Rains also triggered tree falls in several other locations.