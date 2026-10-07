Coonoor rains: Retired IAF officer killed as boulder rolls off hill, falls on his car

The police identified the deceased as Krishnamoorthy (64) from Jegathala near Ooty. Krishnamoorthy, his wife Devaki, son Karthik and two other relatives were heading to Coimbatore from Ooty when the incident happened around 9.20 am. Karthik was behind the wheel.

As they crossed Burliar, a massive boulder rolled down the hills and crashed onto the moving car. The passerby rescued and rushed the injured family members to Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

However, Krishnamoorthy succumbed to injuries on the way, while Devaki and another injured relative were administered first aid and subsequently shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment.