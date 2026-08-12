Coonoor Kattery Park gets ready for 2nd tourist season

Around 2.4 lakh flower saplings are being planted across the park as part of efforts to create vibrant floral displays and attract visitors during the upcoming season. Following an enthusiastic peak tourist season in May, the department has begun sprucing up horticulture parks across the district in preparation for the second season, which typically begins in September and extends into October and November.

Planting works at the popular Sims Park in Coonoor commenced a few days ago, and the department has now taken up the work at Kattery Park. This year, the department plans to introduce several new varieties of flowering plants to enhance the visual appeal.