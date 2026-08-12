Coonoor Kattery Park gets ready for 2nd tourist season

COIMBATORE: Preparations for the much-awaited second tourist season in the Nilgiris have begun, with the horticulture department launching planting works at Kattery Park in Coonoor.
Around 2.4 lakh flower saplings are being planted across the park as part of efforts to create vibrant floral displays and attract visitors during the upcoming season. Following an enthusiastic peak tourist season in May, the department has begun sprucing up horticulture parks across the district in preparation for the second season, which typically begins in September and extends into October and November.
Planting works at the popular Sims Park in Coonoor commenced a few days ago, and the department has now taken up the work at Kattery Park. This year, the department plans to introduce several new varieties of flowering plants to enhance the visual appeal.
“More than 30 varieties of flowering saplings, including dahlias, salvias, phlox, zinnias, pansies, begonias, delphiniums, geraniums, petunias, sweet williams and primulas, have been sourced from France, Africa and the Netherlands, as well as from Kolkata and Kashmir,” a horticulture department official said.
The planting work at Kattery Park is expected to be completed in a few more days. With favourable weather conditions, the plants are expected to begin flowering from next month, transforming the park with colourful blooms ahead of the arrival of the second season. In addition to planting saplings, flowering seeds will also be sown across suitable areas of the park, the official added.