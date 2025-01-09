Cooler days for TN, frost warning for the Nilgiris at night

CHENNAI: With various parts of the state, especially coastal districts, witnessing fog/mist during the morning hours owing to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea, the maximum temperature is likely to decrease by two to three degrees Celsius than normal in several places including Chennai for the next two days.

A cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The weather pattern has resulted in a drop in the maximum temperature over coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu for the last few days.

"It is likely to continue as mist/haze is very likely to prevail over isolated places during the daytime. As the withdrawal of northeast monsoon is likely around January 15, there might be a change in the wind pattern and the temperature level would return to normal,” said a senior official with RMC.

It may be noted that the official cold weather season will commence in February, where both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to further reduce over coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the meteorological department has given ground frost warnings for the hill ranges of the Nilgiri district during the night.

On Thursday, Chennai witnessed fog/mist in the morning hours and the maximum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius during the day. As the sky conditions were partly cloudy in the afternoon, the temperature recorded 29.1 degrees Celsius in the evening. The department further mentioned there is a possibility for moderate rain or thunderstorm activity on January 11 and 12.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu on January 12. Some places in coastal and southern parts of the State might witness light to moderate rains in the coming days under the influence of the weather system over the sea.