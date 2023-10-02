Convict dies in Madurai prison

MADURAI: A remand prisoner in Central jail, Madurai allegedly died of cardiac failure on Saturday night.

The deceased victim has been identified as Mohamad Rabik (59), who earlier resided at Nagal Nagar, Dindigul.

He was convicted by the Dindigul Mahila Court in October last year in the Pocso case, sources said.

The prisoner spent his days for almost a year in the central jail. Further sources said the prisoner was a cardiac patient and was under medication.

He was earlier admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital on July 1 and discharged on July 4 after medical treatment.