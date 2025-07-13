Convert 77 lakh new cadre's goodwill into poll victory: Stalin's 'Oraniyil' warcry

CHENNAI: Stating that over 77 lakh people have newly enrolled into the DMK under the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign since its launch on July 1, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin issued a clarion call to party cadre to work tirelessly to translate people’s good will into a resounding victory in the 2026 Assembly elections

“The growing support of the public brings greater responsibility and expectations. Everyone must work hard to meet these expectations. Achievement is a collective effort. I am ready to do my part, and I expect the same commitment from party workers to ensure success in the 2026 Assembly elections,” Stalin said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He emphasised the importance of the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, which aims to unite like-minded individuals and secular forces. The objective of the campaign is to ensure that traitors and divisive elements, who act against the interests of the people, have no place in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said in the statement.

As of now, 77,34,937 people have enrolled through the mobile app used for the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, the DMK chief said and urged functionaries to intensify their efforts to ensure that the drive results in greater participation and voluntary enrolment.

The DMK leader also directed party functionaries and IT wing office-bearers to conduct door-to-door campaigns, reaching out to families across over 68,000 polling booths in all 234 constituencies. He said it was crucial to ascertain whether families had benefited from the Dravidian model government’s schemes.

The party president further instructed cadre and functionaries to engage with all sections of society and explain key welfare schemes such as ‘Kalaignar Urimai Thogai’, ‘Vidyal Payagnam’, ‘Puthumai Penn Thittam’, ‘Breakfast Scheme’, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’, and ‘Thamizh Pudhalvan’, which have benefited large segments of the population.

Stalin also shared his experiences from ‘Udanpirappe Va,’ a one-to-one interaction initiative with party functionaries at the ward, block, town panchayat, and municipality levels, aimed at hearing their views and concerns. Many party members said that it was a “heartwarming” experience, Stalin stated in the announcement.