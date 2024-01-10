Convene peace panel meet ahead of Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, orders HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the district administration to convene a peace committee meeting with representatives of Avaniyapuram Jallikattu Organising Committee.

P Murugan, a resident of Yadavar Street, Avaniyapuram, in his PIL stated that the organising committee, which plays a primary role in conducting the sport, should comprise representatives from each caste/community residing in Avaniyapuram village.

The PIL claimed that no proper meeting was held between the organising committee with representatives of all the sections before conducting jallikattu. A particular group is exercising control over conducting jallikattu, particularly excluding the marginalised and vulnerable groups, in the village. This is unlawful and anti-constitutional.

Hence, it is necessary to convene a village-level meeting with the organising committee comprising representatives of all communities to uphold social justice.

Excluding certain communities of Avaniyapuram would tantamount to violating the Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. This year also, the organising committee has not been reorganised with representatives of each community from Avaniyapuram village.

Citing these, the petitioner sought direction to constitute the jallikattu organising committee comprising all communities for the conduct of jallikattu scheduled on January 15 at Avaniyapuram.

A division bench, comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, after hearing the arguments, directed the district administration to convene a peace committee meeting for an amicable solution and adjourned the case until January 11.