Convene all-party meeting on Cauvery issue: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Alleging that the Karnataka government is trying all means not to share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

In his statement, Anbumani said that Karnataka has filed a case in the Supreme Court to set aside the order of the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA), which directed the neighbouring State to release water to Tamil Nadu, citing a lack of sufficient water in its dams.

"On the other hand, the Karnataka government is instigating protests against releasing of water. Karnataka government has convened an all-party meeting on August 23," he said.

He added that farmers are concerned over the fate of their crops due to lack of water.

"It is the duty of the government to save crops and ensure cultivation. The Chief Minister M K Stalin should convene an all-party meeting immediately to discuss the issue and to safeguard the interest of the farmers," he urged.