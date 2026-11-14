Convene all-party meet to oppose bid: DMK president Stalin

Recalling previous efforts to facilitate direct discussions between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to resolve the dispute, Stalin said the people of Tamil Nadu had not received such developments favourably.

He urged the Chief Minister not to remain silent while Karnataka took an aggressive stance on the proposed project.

"The State government should convene an all-party meeting to demonstrate our unity and oppose the Karnataka Chief Minister's statement. The government should also arrange to submit copies of the Assembly resolutions opposing the Mekedatu dam to the Prime Minister," Stalin said in his letter.

He further stressed the need for political parties to set aside their differences and unite to protect Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery waters.

Expressing confidence that the Chief Minister would accept the demand raised by political parties and farmers, Stalin urged him to convene the all-party meeting immediately to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue.