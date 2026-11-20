In a statement, Stalin said the Chief Minister should convene an all-party meeting and then lead an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. "The ego of the Chief Minister is not bigger than the tears of farmers. He should respond to their concerns," Stalin said.

Questioning the Chief Minister over the steps taken by the State government to address the issue, Stalin asked what measures had been initiated to establish Tamil Nadu's water rights over the Cauvery River.

He also asked what plans the government had formulated to protect standing crops in the Cauvery Delta region and when it would compensate farmers who had suffered crop losses due to the water shortage.