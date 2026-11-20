CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday reiterated his demand that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery water dispute and steps to protect Tamil Nadu's water rights.
In a statement, Stalin said the Chief Minister should convene an all-party meeting and then lead an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. "The ego of the Chief Minister is not bigger than the tears of farmers. He should respond to their concerns," Stalin said.
Questioning the Chief Minister over the steps taken by the State government to address the issue, Stalin asked what measures had been initiated to establish Tamil Nadu's water rights over the Cauvery River.
He also asked what plans the government had formulated to protect standing crops in the Cauvery Delta region and when it would compensate farmers who had suffered crop losses due to the water shortage.
"What is the answer of the Chief Minister, who has remained silent on the issue?" Stalin asked.
The DMK leader's statement comes amid the ongoing dispute over the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. The TVK-led government approached the courts through two petitions seeking relief. However, the court rejected both petitions.
Meanwhile, farmers in the Cauvery Delta region have struggled to sustain their standing crops due to inadequate water supply. Some farmers have reportedly been purchasing water at their own expense to save their crops from withering.
Stalin urged the State government to act immediately to address farmers' concerns and launch a coordinated political effort to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery water dispute.